Patrick Stewart to Be Saluted at 16th San Diego Film Festival

The 16th annual San Diego International Film Festival will screen 117 films and feature a salute to Patrick Stewart, who will be given the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema.

The festival will run Oct. 4-8. Stewart will be feted Oct. 5 at the Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel in Downtown San Diego.

Among the ten films announced in the Narrative Spotlight section of the fest will be four West Coast premieres: “Breathe,” directed by Andy Serkis and starring Andrew Garfield; “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” (director, Jared Moshe and starring Peter Fonda); “Juvenile” (director Bradley Buecker) and “Dog Years” (director Adam Rifkin).

The fest will also host the world premiere of “Dismissed,” directed by Benjamin Arfmann; and the U.S. premiere of “Thelma,” the Norwegian film helmed by Joachim Trier.

There are an additional 18 films in the narrative competition; five spotlight documentaries, with another dozen films in the docu competition; and 72 shorts from around the globe.

Screenings will be held in the newly renovated historic Balboa Theater and Regal Theaters in Downtown San Diego, and ArcLight Cinemas in La Jolla.

The fest is produced by the San Diego Film Foundation. Tonya Mantooth is executive and artistic director of the festival.

Earlier this year, Stewart starred as Professor Charles Xavier in the latest X-Men epic “Logan,” reprising a role he originated in the first installment of the franchise in 2000 and earning some of the best reviews of his career.