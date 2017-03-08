Patrick Stewart will join Variety for a live chat Thursday on Facebook.

The Q&A will be streamed right here as well as on Variety‘s Facebook page beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

Submit your questions in the comments section below.

Stewart can be seen in theaters now in “Logan,” which marks Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine. Aside from playing Professor Xavier in the “X-Men” films, Stewart is also a small-screen icon thanks to his “Star Trek” character Captain Jean-Luc Picard. He recently starred in the Starz series “Blunt Talk” and voices CIA Deputy Director Avery Bullock in “American Dad!”

Check back for the live video.