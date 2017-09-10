Participant Promotes Jonathan King, Diane Weyermann to Lead Film, TV Initiatives

Participant Media has promoted Jonathan King and Diane Weyermann to the newly established roles of presidents, with King overseeing narrative film and television projects, and Weyermann handling documentaries.

The promotions were announced on Sunday by CEO David Linde. Both Weyermann and King report to Linde.

“By shepherding inspiring and highly compelling films over the last decade, Diane and Jonathan have played integral roles in shaping Participant into the dynamic company it is today,” Linde said. “Their promotions are not only well deserved, but also reflect their substantial commitment to our success and Jeff Skoll’s prescient mission of creating socially impactful content that inspires audiences to action.”

Skoll founded Participant in 2004 as a means of inspiring social change. Its most notable titles have included “Syriana,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Help,” “Lincoln,” “Spotlight,” and “Citizenfour.”

King and Weyermann said, “We are grateful to all the talented artists who share our belief that films can be both popular and impactful. Participant could not have grown over the years without their trust in us and we are proud to be able to return the favor, especially as we expand into television. Most of all, we appreciate the unwavering leadership and support from Jeff and David for the work we and our colleagues do every day.”

Participant’s upcoming film slate includes the documentary “Human Flow” from Ai Weiwei, and narrative films including Stephen Chbosky’s “Wonder,” starring Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, and Julia Roberts; Andy Serkis’ “Breathe,” which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival; Steven Spielberg’s “The Post”; the thriller “Entebbe” from Jose Padilha; and Rupert Wyatt’s “Captive State.”

The company’s expansion into television production includes Participant’s first limited scripted drama series, “Central Park Five,” directed by Ava DuVernay, which will be released on Netflix. Weyermann is working with documentarian Steve James on the company’s first unscripted series, “America to Me,” a yearlong look into public schools in Chicago’s suburban Oak Park.

King most recently held the title of executive VP of narrative film, overseeing “Spotlight,” “Beasts of No Nation,” “The Help,” “Contagion,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Deepwater Horizon,” and “Shot Caller.” Prior to joining Participant in 2007, he worked as both a producer and an executive for companies including Focus Features, Laurence Mark Productions, and Miramax Films.

Weyermann was promoted from her recent position as exec VP of documentary film. She oversaw Participant’s upcoming release “Human Flow,” which she executive produced, and the recent “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” for which she also served as a producer. She oversaw “Citizenfour,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Food, Inc.,” “Page One: Inside the New York Times,” and “Darfur Now.” Prior to joining Participant in 2005, Weyermann served as the director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program.