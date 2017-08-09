Parker Smith’s ‘Ramblin’ Freak’ Lands at Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all rights to Parker Smith’s documentary-style feature film “Ramblin’ Freak,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The Zipper Bros Films production, which premiered at SXSW in March, will be launched on demand in October.

The story follows Smith, a struggling Austin-based filmmaker who sells tacos to fund his projects, deciding to take a road trip across America in the wake of a devastating personal tragedy and purchasing a decade-old camera on eBay. He’s surprised to discover that it holds a long-forgotten video tape containing strange home video footage of notorious bodybuilder Gregg Valentino, also known as “The Man Whose Arms Exploded.”

Convinced that Valentino’s tape found its way into his hands for some important reason, Parker sets off from Austin to New York to find the fading bodybuilder, accompanied by his beloved cat and two cameras. A surprising backstory on Smith that bonds him to Valentino comes to light.

“I am very thankful to have Gravitas Ventures distributing the film so that all of my ex-girlfriends can see it,” said Smith.

“Ramblin’ Freak” was produced by Glen Zipper, producer of the Academy Award winning documentary “Undefeated,” along with Kate Logan (“Kidnapped for Christ”) and Sean Stuart (“All Things Must Pass”). Ralph Zipper served as executive producer alongside co-executive producers Darrin Roberts (“Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis”) and David Magdael. Sion Dey composed original music.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector for Gravitas and CAA and Chris Perez of Donaldson Callif on behalf of the filmmakers.