Paris Jackson Joins Amazon’s David Oyelowo Thriller in Film Debut

Paris Jackson has come on board Amazon Studios’ untitled thriller opposite David Oyelowo with Nash Edgerton directing. The project will mark the feature film debut for Michael Jackson’s 19-year-old daughter, who will portray “an edgy 20-year-old.”

Oyelowo plays a newly-married, mild-mannered American businessman with a stake in a pharmaceutical company that’s about to go public when his life is thrown into turmoil by an incident in Mexico. He’s stranded with a price on his head and discovers the existence of a side of life that he had never known.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley.

Joel Edgerton’s brother Nash Edgerton is directing from a script by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone. Producers are Nash Edgerton, Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, and Charlize Theron.

Nash Edgerton made his feature directorial debut with the 2008 Australian thriller “The Square.”

Amazon and STX Entertainment teamed up on the worldwide rights for the film last year at the Cannes Film Festival. STX is still handling distribution on this movie.

Jackson previously appeared in an episode of Lee Daniels Entertainment’s TV series “Star” at Fox. She is repped by WME and by managers Stiefel Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.