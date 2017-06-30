Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Gets July 2019 Release Date

Paramount Studios has given Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel a July 12, 2019, release date.

Variety reported on May 24 that Joseph Kosinski — who directed Cruise in “Oblivion” — was the frontrunner to direct “Top Gun 2” for Paramount and Skydance Pictures.

Skydance CEO David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the 1986 original, will produce with Cruise. This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters and explore the end of an era of dogfighting.

Cruise said recently that the title would be “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The movie is the first title to land on the July 12, 2019, release date. It will open a week after Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel.

The original film, set at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Miramar in San Diego, was a massive hit with more than $350 million in worldwide grosses.

