Paramount Players Lands First Project: ‘Vacation Guide to the Solar System’

Newly minted Paramount Players has landed its first project, winning a bidding war for the movie rights to the book “Vacation Guide to the Solar System.”

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who most recently scripted “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” will produce and adapt the book written by Olivia Koski, head of operations for Guerilla Science, and Jana Grcevich, an astronomer who has presented at the Hayden Planetarium.

The project is inspired by Koski and Grcevich’s work with Guerilla Science on the Intergalactic Travel Bureau, a retro futuristic pop-up travel agency that plans vacations to space for the public.

Paramount Players said Thursday that the story is set 50 years in the future when tourism within our solar system has become almost routine, a family trip turns into a life or death struggle to return to Earth when something goes terribly wrong. The film will be similar to “Jurassic Park” in tone, the studio said, and based entirely on real science such as in “The Martian.”

Goldstein and Daley’s credits include “Horrible Bosses,” which they wrote; “Vacation,” which they wrote and directed; and animated features such as “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.” The duo most recently directed New Line’s comedy thriller “Game Night,” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams for a March 2 release.

In June, Paramount launched the Paramount Players Division with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge as a means to ramp up production. The new division focuses on contemporary properties.

UTA brokered the deal for “Vacation Guide” on behalf of the authors with Rachel Vogel of Waxman Leavell. Goldstein and Daley are represented by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.

