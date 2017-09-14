Paramount Veteran Nic Crawley Tapped as CEO of The H Collective

Veteran Paramount Pictures executive Nic Crawley has been tapped as CEO for the recently launched H Collective.

The three-month-old H Collective — a film finance, production, marketing, and distribution company — made the announcement Thursday. Crawley most recently served as president of international marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures where he oversaw the design, development, and implementation of all sales, distribution, marketing, and advertising strategies for the studio’s international theatrical releases.

He will be based in Los Angeles and start his new role in October.

“After 37 years at major studios, I am incredibly proud to take on the role of CEO at H Collective, where my global experience will help grow this dynamic new company,” Crawley said. “We have ambitious plans to build the company quickly and strategically through our network of finance partnerships, forthcoming executive hires, and creative collaborations with leading filmmakers delivering a first-class slate of movies.”

The H Collective handled the U.S. release of Beijing Culture’s blockbuster “Wolf Warrior 2.” The company has announced that Song Ge, chairman of Beijing Culture, will serve the company as a board member.

The H Collective was launched in June and will be financing and/or producing four projects a year. It has production deals in place with Mark Johnson and Tom Williams (“Breaking Bad,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” series), Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Maleficent”), and Sid Ganis and Nancy Hult Ganis (“Akeelah and the Bee”).

Johnson said: “Nic brings with him a tremendous amount of experience and vast relationships within the global film marketplace. His candor and disarming charm are exactly what The H Collective needs as it moves forward. We all enthusiastically look forward to working with him.”

Crawley spearheaded the international marketing efforts on Paramount’s franchises, including “Transformers,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Star Trek,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “G.I. Joe,” after joining the studio in 2011. Prior to that, he worked at the Walt Disney Company starting in 1994.

The H Collective’s upcoming slate of films include the fourth installment of the “xXx” film franchise, drama “A Children’s Song,” horror-thriller “Raven Road,” action-comedy “White House Chef,” and dramatic-thriller “The Parts You Lose.” The company recently announced an exclusive partnership with Beijing Culture for the North and South American rights to three films, including “Wolf Warrior 2” — the most successful movie in Chinese box office history.