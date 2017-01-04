Paramount Pictures is developing the science-fiction movie “Origin” with Jerry Bruckheimer producing and Joachim Ronning directing.

Ronning is in post-production on Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales,” which he co-directed with Espen Sandberg. Rønning will also write the script with his brother Andreas Rønning.

Paramount, which made a pre-emptive purchase of Ronning’s pitch, is keeping details of the plot under wraps. Bruckheimer, who has produced all five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, will produce “Origin” through his Paramount-based Jerry Bruckheimer Films company.

Bruckheimer began his career at Paramount with Don Simpson during the 1980s with “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Top Gun” and “Flashdance” and then spent nearly two decades at Disney with “Armageddon,” “The Rock,” “Con Air,” “Crimson Tide,” “National Treasure” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise with Johnny Depp. After a costly flop with Depp’s “The Lone Ranger,” Bruckeimer returned to Paramount in late 2013.

Bruckheimer is also a producer on the Afghanistan War drama “Horse Soldiers” with Black Label Media Productions in his first foray into independent producing. “Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena are starring.

Rønning is attached to direct “Methusaleh” for Warner Bros. and David Heyman and “Winter’s Knight” for Sony with Marc Platt and Lawrence Grey producing.

Ronning is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Warren Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.