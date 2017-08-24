Paramount Names Jean Chi EVP Business Affairs; David Miercort Promoted

Paramount Pictures continued filling out its executive ranks, naming on Thursday Jean Chi as executive vice president of business affairs, as well as elevating David Miercort to a similarly titled role overseeing business affairs for Paramount Animation.

Chi rejoins Paramount after most recently serving as head of content planning and business affairs for A24. She had previously worked as senior attorney, legal affairs for Paramount for three years ending in 2008. Chi, a New York University Law School graduate, has also worked in similar roles with Lionsgate Entertainment and Summit Entertainment.

Chi and Miercort will both report to Stephen Plum, senior executive vice president and head of motion picture business and legal affairs.

“Paramount Pictures is an incredible studio with an exciting future,” Chi said in a statement. “I am energized by the opportunity to return to the lot and work with Stephen and his talented team.”

Plum in a statement praised Chi as “a dynamic and strategic business affairs executive with deep knowledge of the ever-changing aspects of the industry. Along with David’s valued expertise and focus on Animation we have a very strong team in place.”