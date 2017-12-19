‘The SpongeBob Movie’ Release Pushed Back to 2020

Paramount Pictures has moved the third SpongeBob SquarePants movie back a year from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020.

The animated project, now called “The SpongeBob Movie,” had been announced in 2015 with Paul Tibbitt returning to direct and a voice cast including Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, and Mr. Lawrence. The last SpongeBob pic, 2015’s “Sponge Out of Water,” grossed $315 million worldwide, while “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” grossed $140 million worldwide in 2004.

Paramount also announced Tuesday that it has moved back Johnny Knoxville’s theme park comedy “Action Park” from March 23 to May 11. Tim Kirkby directed the script by John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, and Knoxville, in which Knoxville and his friends have designed and will operate a theme park.

Billy Gerber, Knoxville, and Derek Freda are producing. Knoxville is producing through his Hello Junior production company.

“Action Park” will be the fifth feature film collaboration between Knoxville and Paramount. The most recent was 2013’s “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” which was directed by Jeff Tremaine and starred Knoxville. “Bad Grandpa” grossed more than $150 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

The first “Jackass” movie debuted in 2002, based on the MTV reality show highlighting dangerous stunts and pranks. The movie grossed $79 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. “Jackass No. 2” grossed $84 million worldwide in 2006 and 2010’s “Jackass 3-D” took in $171 million worldwide.