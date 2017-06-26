Palm Springs International Shortfest Announces 2017 Winners

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Facing Mecca
Courtesy of Palm Springs International Shortfest

The 2017 Palm Springs International Shortfest announced its winners on Sunday. The short film festival screened 338 short films with more than 4,200 filmmaker submissions available in the film market.

“Facing Mecca” received two awards, including best of the festival. “The Head Vanishes” and “Dekalb Elementary” received jury awards, and “Red Light,” “Coin Operated,” “Kayayo,” and “Lost Face” received audience awards.

“After spending a week in and out of theaters, and talking with filmmakers and audiences, we close out the festival with such a strong sense of community,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez. “Filmmakers are making movies about the changing world around them. I think our award winners showcase an understanding and compassion for people and it’s a great thing to see.”

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Jan. 4-15, 2018, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala will be held Jan. 2.

The 2017 Palm Springs International Shortfest award winners are:

JURY AWARDS:

BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARD
Facing Mecca (Switzerland), Jan-Eric Mack

GRAND JURY AWARD 
The Head Vanishes (France/Canada), Franck Dion

PANAVISION BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT 
Dekalb Elementary (USA), Reed Van Dyk

NON-STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS:

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
The Head Vanishes (France/Canada), Franck Dion

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES
Retouch (Iran), Kaveh Mazaheri

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER
Great Choice (USA), Robin Comisar

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Edith + Eddie (USA), Laura Checkoway

STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS:

FUTURE FILMMAKER AWARD
Where You Found Refuge (France), Guillaume Legrand

Special Mention: Fry Day (USA), Laura Moss

BEST STUDENT ANIMATION
Sog (Germany), Jonatan Schwenk

BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES
Facing Mecca (Switzerland), Jan-Eric Mack

BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER
Iron Hands (USA/China), Johnson Cheng

BEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Searching for Wives (Singapore), Zuki Juno Tobgye

Special Jury Mention: I Made You, I Kill You (Romania/France), Alexandru Petru Badelita

AUDIENCE AWARDS:

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Red Light (Bulgaria/Croatia), Toma Waszarow

BEST ANIMATION SHORT
Coin Operated (USA), Nicholas Arioli

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Kayayo (Norway), Mari Bakke Riise

SHORTFEST ONLINE AUDIENCE AWARD
Lost Face (Australia/Canada), Sean Meehan

ADDITIONAL PRIZES

ALEXIS AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING STUDENT FILMMAKER
Chebet (Kenya/USA), Tony Koros

HP BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD PRESENTED BY CINEMA WITHOUT BORDERS
Pantheon (France), Ange-Régis Hounkpatin

YOUTH JURY AWARD
Everybody Else is Taken (New Zealand), Jessica Grace Smith

