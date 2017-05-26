‘Paddington 2’ Lands January Release in U.S. From Weinstein Company

The Weinstein Company has set family comedy sequel “Paddington 2” for a Jan. 12 release in the United States.

“Paddington 2” stars Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris, and Brendan Gleeson. Ben Whishaw, and Imelda Staunton, who provide the voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, also reprise their roles.

The original “Paddington” opened in late 2014 and grossed nearly $270 million worldwide, including $76.2 million in the U.S. and $59.5 million in the U.K. The much-loved talking bear, who comes from Peru and loves marmalade, is based on a series of children’s books by Michael Bond that launched in 1958.

The sequel follows the bear, who’s happily settled with the Brown family and is a popular member of the local community, as he takes on a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. When the gift is stolen, he and the family attempt to find the thief.

“Paddington 2” is a co-production of Heyday Films and Studiocanal and produced by David Heyman. Paul King returned to direct from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. It is fully financed by Studiocanal which will distribute the family film in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

TWC made the “Paddington 2” dating announcement Friday, after Paramount announced it had moved its animated “Sherlock Gnomes” off of Jan. 12 and back to March 23.

“Paddington 2” will face two other titles on Jan. 12. Lionsgate is releasing Liam Neeson’s action-thriller “The Commuter” and Sony’s opening drug sales drama “White Boy Rick” on that date.