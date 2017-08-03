‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Release Date Moved Back Again

Legendary-Universal’s “Pacific Rim: Uprising” has been delayed yet again: moving back a month from Feb. 23 to March 23.

The sequel stars John Boyega of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in the follow-up to 2013’s “Pacific Rim.” Steven S. DeKnight directs from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin from a story by Guillermo del Toro.

The cast includes Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona, and Charlie Day.

Producers are del Toro, Jon Jashni, Femi Oguns, Mary Parent, and Thomas Tull. The film is set a decade after the original, which took place in 2025. Boyega is playing the son of Idris Elba’s character, who sacrificed his life in the first film.

“Pacific Rim,” directed by del Toro, starred Elba, Kikuchi, Day, Charlie Hunnam, and Robert Kazinsky. It was set in the near future with Earth at war with the Kaiju, monsters that emerged from an inter-dimensional portal at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. It grossed $411 million at the worldwide box office.

The sequel was shot in Australia and China. It will face competition on March 23 from Lionsgate’s revamped “Robin Hood,” Paramount’s “Action Point” and “Sherlock Gnomes,” and an untitled animated movie from Fox and Blue Sky.