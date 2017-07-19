Pablo Schreiber Comedy ‘Big Bear’ Lands September Release

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights for the comedy “Big Bear” and will be releasing it in theaters and on VOD on Sept. 22.

“Big Bear” marks the directorial debut of actor Joey Kern, who stars along with Pablo Schreiber (“Orange Is the New Black”), Adam Brody, Tyler Labine, Zachary Knighton, and Toby Huss. The film was financed by Maybe This Year Productions and produced by MTY Productions in association with Fortress Features.

The story centers Kern’s character getting dumped by his cheating fiancée for Schreiber’s character and going ahead with his bachelor party up at Big Bear Lake thanks to the urging of his three best friends (Brody, Labine, and Knighton). Things take a turn for the worse the next morning when he discovers Schreiber’s character has been kidnapped by his friends and tied up in the basement.

Kern also wrote the script and produced with Luke Edwards, MTY Productions president Brandon Evans, and Fortress Features principals Brett Forbes and Patrick Rizzotti. Variety reported in March that Blue Fox was moving into distribution by merging operations with Level 33 Entertainment.

“We want to make a big splash with our first theatrical release under the Blue Fox Entertainment label. Given this terrific cast and their excellent performances, we believe we have a winner with ‘Big Bear,'” said Blue Fox Entertainment partners James Huntsman, Todd Slater, and Andreas Olavarria. “Joey Kern absolutely knocked his directorial debut out of the park, we are proud to introduce him as a director to the world.”

Schreiber was nominated for a primetime Emmy for guest actor in a drama series for his role in “Orange Is the New Black.”