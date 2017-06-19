World War II Drama ‘Overlord’ From Paramount, Bad Robot Gets Fall 2018 Release Date

Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot have set a release date for World War II drama “Overlord,” starring “Fences” actor Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell. The movie is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2018,

The film is directed by Julius Avery (“Son of a Gun”), and produced by Abrams and Lindsey Weber through Bad Robot. The script is written by Billy Ray (“Captain Phillips”) and Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”).

The movie takes place in 1944 on the eve of D-Day and centers on a group of American paratroopers, who are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

Adepo and Russell came joined the project in March. Adepo starred in “Fences” as Cory Maxson, the son of the characters played by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. He was a series regular on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Rissmann, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite and Ian De Caestecker are also starring in “Overlord.”

The movie is the first to be dated on the pre-Halloween date of Oct. 26, 2018. Sony is opening crime-drama “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” on the previous weekend.