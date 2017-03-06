Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez are starring in a remake of the romantic comedy “Overboard.”

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Edward Herrmann starred in the 1987 original directed by Garry Marshall. Hawn played a selfish heiress who got amnesia when she fell off her yacht and Russell portrayed a carpenter who ultimately fell in love with her.

The remake will be co-directed and written by Rob Greenberg (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Bob Fisher (“We’re the Millers”). Ben Odell and Derbez will produce through their 3Pas Studios.

MGM partnered with Pantelion Films to co-produce, co-finance, and co-distribute the film, with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution. Production stars this May in Vancouver.

The original movie will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles. The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, portrayed by Derbez, who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by Faris’ single, working-class mom that he’s her husband.

Faris currently stars opposite Allison Janney in the CBS sitcom “Mom” — now in its fourth season — and launched the comedy advice podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” in 2015. She will publish her comedic memoir “Unqualified” this fall.

Derbez is known to Latin American audiences for his long-running television series “La Familia P. Luche.” He starred in, directed, and produced the comedy “Instructions Not Included,” which grossed $100 million worldwide.

“The original ‘Overboard’ was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way,” said MGM Motion Picture Group President Jonathan Glickman. “Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernize the story for a whole new generation of moviegoers.”

Faris is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, UTA, and attorney Robert Offer. Derbez is represented by UTA and Behr & Abramson. Fisher is represented by WME. Greenberg is represented by ICM Partners and Greenberg Glusker.