‘Ouija’ Director Stiles White Boards Supernatural Thriller ‘Forgotten’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stiles White
Ouija” director Stiles White has come on board the supernatural thriller “Forgotten” for LD Entertainment, Variety has learned.

White will team with his spouse and writing partner Juliet Snowden to pen the script. Snowden is also executive producing.

“Forgotten” is an English-language adaptation of the 2012 German supernatural thriller “Du Hast Es Versprochen,” set on a remote island where two women reunite at a childhood vacation home. It explores themes of fear and friendship as the pair find themselves haunted by the ghost of a girl from their past.

LD Entertainment will be financing. Producers are Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe of LD Entertainment alongside Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films.

White made his directing debut on 2014’s “Ouija,” helming from a script he co-wrote with Snowden. Produced by Jason Blum and Michael Bay, “Ouija” was a major financial success for Universal as it grossed more than $100 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. Stiles and Snowden also teamed on the scripts for “Boogeyman,” “Knowing,” and “The Possession.”

LD Entertainment’s recent projects include “Jackie,” “Megan Leavey,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Anthropoid,” and “Risen.” The company’s top grosser was 2011’s “The Grey,” starring Liam Neeson.

Snowden and White are repped by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone, and Jackoway Tyerman.

