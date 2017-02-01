Peaceful transition of power: Oscars edition.

The Academy announced on Wednesday that last year’s winners in the acting categories — Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander — will all present awards at this year’s festivities.

DiCaprio was crowned best actor at the 2016 awards for his performance a revenge-seeking frontiersman in “The Revenant.” Larson won best actress for her turn in “Room” as a woman held captive in a shed with her young son. Rylance’s performance in “Bridge of Spies” earned him the best supporting actor award, and Vikander won the supporting actress prize for “The Danish Girl.”

The 89th annual Oscars — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel — will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

