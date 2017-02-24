Millions will be tuning in Sunday to not only see who wins what, but who wore what.

The Academy Awards have been the backdrop for some of the most memorable fashion moments over the last nine decades, and judging by this awards season, the 89th Oscars won’t disappoint.

Who can forget Cher’s huge headdress, Bjork’s white swan, or Angelina Jolie’s bare leg?

Natalie Portman will be far along her pregnancy when she hits the red carpet at the Dolby Theater on Sunday. The “Jackie” actress was also pregnant when she won best actress for “Black Swan” in 2011.

Other stars to watch include best supporting actress nominee Nicole Kidman, who makes the best-dressed list year after year; Meryl Streep, who reportedly canceled her custom Karl Lagerfeld Chanel dress; and Janelle Monae, who has kept her signature black-and-white palette all awards season.

Fashion favorites Amy Adams, Charlize Theron, and Halle Berry are all slated to present during the telecast.

Some may try to make political statements through fashion. Jocelyn Towne arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month with “Let Them In” scrawled across her chest, her response to President Donald Trump’s immigrant restrictions. Singer Joy Villa wore a dress emblazoned with Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” to the Grammys.

Click below to see the most memorable dresses in Oscar history. Which is your favorite?