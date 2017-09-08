Oscars: David Rubin Returning to Produce Governors Awards

David Rubin will return to produce the ninth annual Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Academy president John Bailey made the announcement on Friday. Honorary awards will be presented to writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, actor Donald Sutherland, and director Agnès Varda at the Nov. 11 ceremony at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

“David’s continuing and passionate commitment to the Governors Awards assure us that the evening will be a memorable tribute to this year’s four distinguished filmmakers,” Bailey said.

Rubin has casting credits on more than 100 films and TV programs, including “Trumbo,” “Wild,” “Lars and the Real Girl,” “Hairspray,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Men in Black,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”  He has received six Emmy nominations, most recently for 2017’s “Big Little Lies,” and won an Emmy for the HBO movie “Game Change.”

Rubin also spent six years developing and producing films with Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella at Mirage Enterprises. He serves on the Academy’s Board of Governors, representing the casting directors branch.

“I’m thrilled to once again be entrusted with producing this extraordinary event, which manages to be both a stirring awards ceremony and one of the year’s most buoyant celebrations,” Rubin said.

Marketplace

