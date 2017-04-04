The Academy and the ABC Television Network announced on Tuesday the next four Oscar dates.

Next year’s 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4. The date will return to February in 2019 — on Feb. 24. In 2020, the ceremony is set for Feb. 23. In 2021, it will take place on Feb. 28.

The Academy key also released key dates for the 2017 Awards.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Governors Awards

Friday, January 5, 2018

Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 12, 2018

Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 5, 2018

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Finals voting closes

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

The Oscar Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018

90th Oscars

More to come.