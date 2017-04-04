The Academy and the ABC Television Network announced on Tuesday the next four Oscar dates.
Next year’s 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4. The date will return to February in 2019 — on Feb. 24. In 2020, the ceremony is set for Feb. 23. In 2021, it will take place on Feb. 28.
The Academy key also released key dates for the 2017 Awards.
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Governors Awards
Friday, January 5, 2018
Nominations voting opens
Friday, January 12, 2018
Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 5, 2018
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Finals voting opens
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Finals voting closes
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The Oscar Concert
Sunday, March 4, 2018
90th Oscars
More to come.