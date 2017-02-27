PricewaterhouseCoopers, the official accountant of the Academy Awards, issued a statement on the embarrassing flub on Sunday night’s Oscars, in which Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read “La La Land” as best picture instead of the actual winner, “Moonlight.”

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the statement read. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation,” the statement added.

The mix-up resulted in one of the most chaotic conclusions of an awards show in recent memory. Beatty and Dunaway were apparently given the envelope for Emma Stone’s best actress win that was announced just moments earlier. By the time the mistake had been fully realized, the “La La Land” crew had already begun their speech.

More to come…