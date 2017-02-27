As the dust slowly begins to settle on one of the most unbelievable mistakes in Oscars history, the ‘envelopegate’ memes have only just begun.

When “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz held up the real Best Picture envelope which did indeed read “Moonlight,” the internet was quick to jump at the opportunity to joke about what else might have been written on that fateful card.

The most common topic to get ‘memed’ a result? The presidential election, unsurprisingly.

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

“Has anyone done this yet,” asked Jen Lewis, posting a meme which declared Hillary Clinton as the the actual winner of the election.

One of Clinton’s former advisers even got in on the act.

“Every Hillary voter’s thought process this morning. Some Trump voters too. #Oscars #envelopegate #PricewaterhouseCoppers,” tweeted political analyst and former Clinton confidant Peter Daou.

Comedian Abbi Crutchfield joked that PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for coordinating the envelopes which has since “sincerely apologized” for the fiasco, had planned the colossal flub all along.

https://twitter.com/curlycomedy/status/836103622807019520/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“It all makes sense now,” Crutchfield tweeted.

However, the Best Picture debacle-related memes didn’t just stop at alternative envelopes. One twitter user decided to sum up the entire confounding situation through a doctored “Seinfeld” clip.

If you missed #envelopegate last night at the #oscars This is basically what happened #oscarsfail pic.twitter.com/h0rR9w2mVM — IG danielthomasnyc (@Deshasuxx) February 27, 2017

“If you missed #envelopegate last night at the #oscars This is basically what happened #oscarsfail,” tweeted Daniel Thomas.

Ronan Farrow, a journalist and the son of actress Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, compared the confusion surrounding what the Best Picture card read with trying to decipher an alien language.

Trying to decipher that Best Picture card like… pic.twitter.com/aUjmlUFvYP — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 27, 2017

“Trying to decipher that Best Picture card like…,” Farrow tweeted.