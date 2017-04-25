Faye Dunaway Felt ‘Very Guilty’ About Best Picture Mistake at the Oscars

Faye Dunaway is finally speaking out about her role in #EnvelopeGate, two months after the now-infamous 89th Academy Awards gaffe.

The Oscar-winning “Network” actress sat down with anchor Lester Holt on “NBC Nightly News” Monday, recounting the moments leading up to the mistake.

Dunaway and co-presenter Warren Beatty were responsible for announcing the best picture winner when she accidentally called out “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.”

“[Beatty] took the card out, and he didn’t say anything. He paused, he looked over me, off-stage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking! A dramatic pause.”

The confusion was cleared up moments later when the “La La Land” producers were informed they had lost, prompting both movies’ casts and crews to awkwardly crowd the stage.

While the mix-up was eventually attributed to an error on the parts of PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, Dunaway admits she still feels partially responsible.

“I won’t say deers in the headlight, but [we were] completely stunned. [We didn’t] know what was happening. I was very guilty, I could have done something surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on the top of the card?”

The Academy has since apologized for the mistake and will still be using PwC to protect the envelopes moving forward, only without Cullinan and Ruiz.

There will be new procedures in place to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.