Academy Announces 341 Feature Films Eligible for Best Picture Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a massive list of films eligible for the best picture Oscar at next year’s awards ceremony.

Among them are the expected awards frontrunners: “Call Me By Your Name,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Post,” “Lady Bird,” “Get Out,” “Dunkirk,” “The Shape of Water,” “Darkest Hour,” “The Florida Project,” “The Big Sick,” “Mudbound,” “Wonder Woman” and more.

But, of course, there are some oddballs that will inevitably be cut from the list as the voting process advances, as it only contains the movies that can qualify for the category — but not necessary the ones that will realistically be in contention. “Baywatch,” “Justice League,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Chips,” “The Mummy,” “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “The Book of Henry,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” are just a few of the movies on the list that will likely get little awards attention, to say the least.

The Academy’s qualifications require that a feature film must have opened in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31 for a minimum run of seven consecutive days. Films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Features are ineligible if they receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release.

Unlike the other categories, which have five nominees, the number of Best Picture category nominations can range between five and 10.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater. ABC will broadcast the ceremony live.

For the full list, click here.

More to come…