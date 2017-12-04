Oscars: 20 Films Advance in Visual Effects Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards.

AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below:

“Alien: Covenant”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049

“Dunkirk”

‘‘Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Justice League”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Life”

“Logan”

“Ojka”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“The Shape of Water”

“Spider-Man Homecoming”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee determined the preliminary shortlist. The panel will select the 10 films that will advance to nominations voting later this month.

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Jan. 23. The ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.

“The Jungle Book” won the category this year over “Deepwater Horizon,” “Doctor Strange,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Rogue One: a Star Wars Story.” “Ex Machina,” “Interstellar,” “Gravity” and “Life of Pi” are the four previous winners.