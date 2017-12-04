InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscars: 20 Films Advance in Visual Effects Race

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blade Runner 2049
CREDIT: Alcon/Warner Bros./Sony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards.

AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below:

“Alien: Covenant”

“Beauty and the Beast”

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

‘‘Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Justice League”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Life”

“Logan”

“Ojka”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“The Shape of Water”

“Spider-Man Homecoming”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thor: Ragnarok

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee determined the preliminary shortlist. The panel will select the 10 films that will advance to nominations voting later this month.

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Jan. 23. The ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.

“The Jungle Book” won the category this year over “Deepwater Horizon,” “Doctor Strange,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Rogue One: a Star Wars Story.” “Ex Machina,” “Interstellar,” “Gravity” and “Life of Pi” are the four previous winners.

More Film

  • Blade Runner 2049

    Oscars: 20 Films Advance in Visual Effects Race

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • America to Me

    Sundance Announces 2018 Shorts, Special Events and New Indie Episodic Lineups

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • Amber Rufflin

    Amber Ruffin to Host Writers Guild Awards in New York

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • Mia Maniscalco

    Amblin Partners Ups Mia Maniscalco to VP of Production

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    'Avengers: Infinity War' First Trailer Smashes Competition on Social Media

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts

    Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts Advancing in Oscar Race

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

  • Kristen Bell

    Kristen Bell to Serve as First-Ever SAG Awards Host

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 20 films to move forward in the visual effects category for the 90th Academy Awards. AMPAS made the announcement on Monday. The films are listed in alphabetical order below: “Alien: Covenant” “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049 “Dunkirk” ‘‘Ghost in the Shell” “Guardians of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad