Oscars Trailer Pokes Fun at Best Picture Mix-Up

While the rest of the world is still reeling from envelopegate, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is ready to make light of the 2017 Oscars flub.

A new promo for the 2018 Academy Awards features the chilling moment from last year’s broadcast when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture winner. Host Jimmy Kimmel jokes, “Warren, what did you do?” after footage rolls of “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz revealing “Moonlight” had actually won the top prize.

The trailer also features a montage of 2017’s standout films, including “Wonder Woman,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Girls Trip,” “It, “Baby Driver,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Post.”

ABC and the Academy also announced on Monday that the 90th annual event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. The 90-minute Oscars pre-show, featuring interviews on the red carpet with nominees, presenters, and performers, will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

As previously announced, Kimmel will return to host, and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will be back to produce.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Watch the promo here or above.