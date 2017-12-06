Oscars: 10 Documentary Short Films Selected

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards.

The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will vote again to select five of the 10 films to be announced as nominees on Jan. 23.

The 10 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

“Alone,” The New York Times

“Edith+Eddie,” Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Stiefel & Co.

“Heroin(e),” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production

“Kayayo – The Living Shopping Baskets,” Integral Film

“Knife Skills,” TFL Films

“116 Cameras,” Birdling Films

“Ram Dass, Going Home,” Further Pictures

“Ten Meter Tower,” Plattform Produktion

“Traffic Stop,” Q-Ball Productions

“The White Helmets,” which explored the operations of the Syrian rescue group, won the category this year for Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara. The previous four winners were “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1,” “The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life” and “Inocente.”

To be qualified as a short, a film must have a run time of no more than 40 minutes.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.