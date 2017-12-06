You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscars: 10 Documentary Short Films Selected

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards.

The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will vote again to select five of the 10 films to be announced as nominees on Jan. 23.

The 10 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

“Alone,” The New York Times
“Edith+Eddie,” Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films
“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Stiefel & Co.
“Heroin(e),” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production
“Kayayo – The Living Shopping Baskets,” Integral Film
“Knife Skills,” TFL Films
“116 Cameras,” Birdling Films
“Ram Dass, Going Home,” Further Pictures
“Ten Meter Tower,” Plattform Produktion
“Traffic Stop,” Q-Ball Productions

“The White Helmets,” which explored the operations of the Syrian rescue group, won the category this year for Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara. The previous four winners were “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1,” “The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life” and “Inocente.”

To be qualified as a short, a film must have a run time of no more than 40 minutes.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

More Film

  • Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder

    Oscars: 10 Documentary Short Films Selected

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • Warner Bros. 2017 Worldwide Box Office

    Warner Bros. Tops $5 Billion at 2017 Worldwide Box Office, Led by 'Wonder Woman'

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • John Green

    Fox Developing John Green's 'Turtles All the Way Down' Into Movie

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame

    Dwayne Johnson to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • Melissa Leo Tessa Thompson

    IFC Nabs Melissa Leo, Tessa Thompson Comedy 'Furlough' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt

    Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

  • Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' Release Moved Back by Eight Months

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 10 films as contenders for the documentary short subject category for the 90th Academy Awards. The 10 titles were chosen by voters from the Academy’s documentary branch, who viewed this year’s 77 eligible entries and submitted ballots to PricewaterhouseCoopers for tabulation. Members of the branch will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad