Mahershala Ali picked up the first award of the 89th Academy Awards for his work as a sympathetic drug dealer in “Moonlight.” In an emotional speech, Ali thanked his acting teachers, director Barry Jenkins, and paid tribute to his newborn daughter.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Suicide Squad” picked up awards for costume design and makeup, respectively.

“La La Land” is widely expected to dominate the annual celebration of the best of the film world. The musical tribute to Los Angeles has been a commercial smash, charming audiences and critics alike with its big hearted romance and unabashed celebration of artists and dreamers. It comes into the Academy Awards with a leading 14 nominations, tying the record set by “Titanic” and “All About Eve.”

The optimism that underlies “La La Land” stands in stark contrast with the politically charged timbre of the moment. This year’s awards show unfolds as much of Hollywood is vocally opposed to President Donald Trump and his policies. Winners and presenters are widely expected to use their time at the podium to decry the Trump administration and its support of the muslim ban, the Mexican wall, and other right-wing policies.

It also comes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to shake off two straight years of protests and social media activism over the lack of diversity among the major nominees. This year is seen as something of a corrective. Seven of the twenty performers up for awards are actors of color, and films like “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Fences” all deal with race in America. In response to the furor, the Academy has taken steps to shake up its membership roles, with the goal of doubling the diversity of the voting body by 2020.

Host Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time poking fun at the current White House occupant. “This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to President Trump, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?,” he added. “That’s gone, thanks to him.”

“La La Land” is trailed by “Arrival,” an alien invasion thriller, and “Moonlight,” a drama about a gay boy in Miami’s inner city. Both films landed a total of eight Oscar nominations. Other notable Best Picture contenders include “Hacksaw Ridge,” a World War II drama, “Lion,” a tear-jerker about man who uses Google to find his long-lost family in India, and “Manchester by the Sea,” a family tragedy from Amazon Studios, a streaming service that is helping to upend the movie business. Those three films each boast six nominations.

Aside from “La La Land” and “Hidden Figures,” both of which crossed the $100 million mark domestically, this year’s crop of nominees have been only modest box office performers. Blockbusters like “Deadpool” and “Star Wars: Rogue One” were shut out of the major categories, which means that many viewers will be unfamiliar with the films taking home top prizes. That could translate into lower ratings, a perpetual problem for an awards show with an aging audience. Last year’s telecast, which was hosted by Chris Rock, had the smallest audience in eight years, with 34 million viewers.

This is Kimmel’s first turn as the show’s emcee. The late night comic’s show airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts the Oscars. In an effort to appeal to younger crowds, the Oscars keeps cycling through hosts, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, and Neil Patrick Harris, with few making return engagements.

“This is my first time here and the way you people go through hosts, it’s probably my last time here,” Kimmel quipped during his opening monologue.

The program began with a spirited rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” the Oscar-nominated anthem from “Trolls,” that had the well-heeled audience of A-listers shaking, clapping, and in the case of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, singing along.