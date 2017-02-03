John Cho and Leslie Mann will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire. Together, they will present 18 awards to 34 individuals and five organizations.

“We’re so excited to have John and Leslie join us as hosts for this year’s Scientific and Technical Awards,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “It’s one of our favorite and most talked about events each Oscar season, and John and Leslie’s humor and refreshing take on the honorees will be a perfect addition to a night where we celebrate our colleagues’ groundbreaking scientific and technical achievements.”

Mann recently starred in “How to Be Single” and can currently be seen in Taylor Hackford’s “The Comedian” alongside Robert De Niro. Her other credits include “The Other Woman,” “This Is 40,” and “Knocked Up,” as well as the animated features “Rio 2” and the Oscar-nominated “ParaNorman.”

Cho is known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the rebooted “Star Trek” franchise, appearing in both the 2009 original and its sequels, “Into Darkness” and “Beyond.” He also plays Harold in the “Harold & Kumar” films, and has appeared in “Grandma,” “American Pie,” and the 1999 best picture Oscar winner “American Beauty.”

Portions of the Scientific and Technical Awards will be shown during in the Oscars, which will be held on Feb. 26 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will air on ABC at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.