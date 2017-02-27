Sean Spicer said Thursday that Donald Trump wouldn’t be watching the Oscars, especially since he’s attending the Governor’s Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.

That didn’t stop Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel from tweeting at Trump, “Hey @realDonaldTrump you up?”

Trump might yet be DVRing the show however, since in the past he’s been an avid Oscar watcher, even when he’s not enjoying the show, as he tweeted in 2015, “So many things are wrong!”

The Oscars are a sad joke, very much like our President. So many things are wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015

But other prominent Republicans let it be known that the cultural divide is alive and well. Mike Huckabee went for a crude anatomical reference.

Watch celebs spew ignorant political venom at Oscars?? Nah…think I'd rather have a colonoscopy. Both happen from same location. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 26, 2017

Scott Baio apparently didn’t get the memo that Karl Lagerfeld apologized to Meryl Streep for saying she was being paid by another designer for an Oscar dress.

Phony Liberal #merylstreep you should donate the dress to charity & forget about $$ in your pockets! Bravo Karl https://t.co/shA51cT2HX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) February 25, 2017

Conservative commentators were even nastier, if that’s possible. At least Ann Coulter admitted she was bashing the show without even watching it.

GET A LOAD OF THESE SELF-IMPORTANT AIRHEADS! (Tweeted without watching.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 27, 2017

Fox News host Laura Ingraham found Jimmy Kimmel’s anti-Trump humor “strained.”

Kimmel is bombing everywhere except in the first 5 rows. Non-stop, strained anti-Trump humor. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 27, 2017

Tomi Lahren said, “Such a great time awarding Hollywood’s cry babies tonight!” and touted her own creation, the Snowflake awards, with such witty choices as “Matt Damon for ‘Don’t use guns like Jason Bourne!'”

The stars arriving in Hollywood to celebrate themselves! Luckily we have the #SnowflakeAwards instead! LIVE 8pmET! https://t.co/vfx0XCMkzE — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

She got even angrier as the night wore on.