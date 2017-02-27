Sean Spicer said Thursday that Donald Trump wouldn’t be watching the Oscars, especially since he’s attending the Governor’s Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.
That didn’t stop Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel from tweeting at Trump, “Hey @realDonaldTrump you up?”
Trump might yet be DVRing the show however, since in the past he’s been an avid Oscar watcher, even when he’s not enjoying the show, as he tweeted in 2015, “So many things are wrong!”
But other prominent Republicans let it be known that the cultural divide is alive and well. Mike Huckabee went for a crude anatomical reference.
Scott Baio apparently didn’t get the memo that Karl Lagerfeld apologized to Meryl Streep for saying she was being paid by another designer for an Oscar dress.
Conservative commentators were even nastier, if that’s possible. At least Ann Coulter admitted she was bashing the show without even watching it.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham found Jimmy Kimmel’s anti-Trump humor “strained.”
Tomi Lahren said, “Such a great time awarding Hollywood’s cry babies tonight!” and touted her own creation, the Snowflake awards, with such witty choices as “Matt Damon for ‘Don’t use guns like Jason Bourne!'”
She got even angrier as the night wore on.
