Oscars 2017: The Looks We Loved and the Looks We Didn’t

This 89th Academy Awards will forever be remembered for Envelopegate, but there were many memorable fashion moments as well.

Best actress nominees Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert made memorable Oscar debuts. Negga looked stunning in Valentino red, while Huppert sparkled in champagne Armani Prive.

Four-time nominee Nicole Kidman made our best-dressed list once again in a hand-beaded Zuhair Murad masterpiece. Year after year, the Australian actress puts her best heeled foot forward on the red carpet.

But the look of the night went to Taraji P. Henson. The “Hidden Figures” star wowed in a sexy Albert Ferretti frock with dazzling diamonds.

Among the less successful looks: Dakota Johnson, whose Gucci dress felt dated, and Naomie Harris, whose ensemble felt a bit too casual for the biggest awards show of the year.

