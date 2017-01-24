Though Marvel didn’t get completely shut out of this year’s Academy Award nominations, the dark superhero comedy “Deadpool” was left out of the celebrations. The snub comes after the film received some positive attention at the Golden Globes, earning lead Ryan Reynolds a best actor nomination.
The team isn’t taking the shutout too hard, though. Reynolds himself tweeted that the “regularly scheduled tickle-fight” was still on, a nod to a previous tweet Reynolds made after the Golden Globes nominations came out.
The character’s creator, Rob Liefeld, also remained positive after the Oscar noms were announced Tuesday morning. For him, simply connecting with the audience was enough of an award. “The film touched & thrilled so many worldwide. Mission accomplished,” he tweeted.
The film made waves when it came out in February. In breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging itself which set it apart from other superhero films released in the past few years. Reynolds had previously played a much more PG version of the character in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”
That’s a good attitude! I still think it should’ve been nominated in place of Suicide Squad for Makeup & Hairstyling though.