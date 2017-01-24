Though Marvel didn’t get completely shut out of this year’s Academy Award nominations, the dark superhero comedy “Deadpool” was left out of the celebrations. The snub comes after the film received some positive attention at the Golden Globes, earning lead Ryan Reynolds a best actor nomination.

The team isn’t taking the shutout too hard, though. Reynolds himself tweeted that the “regularly scheduled tickle-fight” was still on, a nod to a previous tweet Reynolds made after the Golden Globes nominations came out.

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017

The character’s creator, Rob Liefeld, also remained positive after the Oscar noms were announced Tuesday morning. For him, simply connecting with the audience was enough of an award. “The film touched & thrilled so many worldwide. Mission accomplished,” he tweeted.

Can I just go on the record and say I don't think Deadpool was snubbed? The film touched & thrilled so many worldwide. Mission Accomplished. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 24, 2017

The film made waves when it came out in February. In breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging itself which set it apart from other superhero films released in the past few years. Reynolds had previously played a much more PG version of the character in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”