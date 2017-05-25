Oscar Martinez to Star in Family Drama ‘Tu Me Manques’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentinian actor Oscar Martinez will star in the family drama “Tu Me Manques” (“I Miss You”), which will be shot this summer in New York and Bolivia.

Martinez, who won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival for “The Distinguished Citizen,” will play a wealthy man from Bolivia with old school values, who learns about his gay son’s recent suicide in the U.S. While browsing through the son’s computer, he strikes up a conversation by mistake with his son’s boyfriend. The subsequent heated exchange prompts him to travel to New York looking for answers.

Rodrigo Bellott is directing from his own screenplay, adapting from his play, which premiered in Bolivia in 2015. The project was developed while Bellott was a Fellow in Queer/Art/Mentorship, the artist support program founded by filmmaker Ira Sachs in 2011. The Broadway rights were optioned by “Kinky Boots” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” producer Jayne Baron Sherman.

“Tu Me Manques” is a U.S, Mexican and Bolivian co-production. Rodrigo A. Orozco is producing alongside Bellott and Mexican entrepreneur Uri Bleier, under their newly formed Kantrr Films.

The film is also produced in association with SimonSays Entertainment’s Ron Simons, who’s been nominated four times for a Tony, including this year’s Best Revival of a Play nominee “Jitney.” Bolivian television star Carlos Rocabado is co-starring and producing for Bolivia. Jack Turner, who executive produced “Loving,” is an executive producer.

Martinez starred in the 2014 Argentinian film “Wild Tales,” was nominated for the Best Foreign Film Oscar.

Bellott is represented by Brett Etre at Primary Wave Entertainment.