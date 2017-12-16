You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscar Isaac in Talks to Voice Gomez Addams in Animated ‘Addams Family’ Movie

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star Oscar Isaac is in talks with MGM to voice Gomez Addams in the animated feature film “The Addams Family.”

Isaac portrays the heroic pilot Poe Dameron in “The Last Jedi.” The rest of the cast for “The Addams Family” has not been unveiled. Conrad Vernon is directing from a screenplay by Pamela Pettler based on Charles Addams’ iconic cartoon series with revisions by Matt Lieberman.

Producers of “The Addams Family” are Gail Berman, Vernon, and Alex Schwartz. Executive producers are Kevin Miserocchi and Andrew Mittman. The Jackal Group is producing with Cinesite Studios providing the computer-generated animation.

MGM announced Friday that it had set an Oct. 11, 2019, release date for the film. The announcement comes seven weeks after MGM and Annapurna Pictures unveiled a new joint venture for theatrical distribution in the U.S. Through this joint venture, MGM expects to release approximately six to eight films per year beginning with Eli Roth’s re-imagining of “Death Wish,” starring Bruce Willis with a March 2 release.

Vernon, who directed “Sausage Party,” came on board as director on Oct. 12. The Addams family began their macabre life as single-panel gag illustrations by Charles Addams that appeared primarily in the New Yorker. Their popularity led to “The Addams Family” becoming a television show in the 1960s that starred John Astin and Carolyn Jones, an animated series in the early 1970s, and two movies in the early 1990s starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christina Ricci.

The characters were Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, the butler Lurch, the disembodied hand Thing, and the hairy Cousin Itt.

“The Addams Family” is the third title to land on the Oct. 11, 2019, date with Paramount opening “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and Warner Bros. launching “The Goldfinch.” The Tracking Board first reported the news about the voice casting of Isaac.

