For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been asking our readers to look into their crystal balls. They’ve predicted that Casey Affleck will win best actor at the Oscars, and that Emma Stone will win best actress. Now, we’re asking about the big prize: which movie will win best picture?

“La La Land” is widely considered to be the frontrunner in the category, having topped multiple awards shows throughout the season. However, could a dark horse nominee pull through for a shocking win? “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” are seen as movies that could swoop in and take the prize.

“La La Land” also faces competition from fellow feel-good movies “Hidden Figures” and “Lion.” Meanwhile, “Hacksaw Ridge” represents a comeback tale for Mel Gibson, “Arrival” was beloved by critics and audiences alike, and the casts of “Fences” and “Hell or High Water” could propel the movies to victory.

Which movie will win on Feb. 26? Let us know below!