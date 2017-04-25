Open Road Taps Loren Schwartz to Replace Jonathan Helfgot as Marketing President

Open Road Films has shaken up its marketing operation, naming Loren Schwartz to replace Jonathan Helfgot as president of marketing.

Schwartz will report directly to Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg, who also made the announcement Tuesday.

Helfgot came on board slightly over a year ago, replacing Jason Cassidy in the post. That shuffle came a month after Open Road’s “Spotlight” had won best picture at the Academy Awards.

The company said Tuesday that Helfgot is taking another unspecified job. Open Road also announced that Liz Biber has been promoted to president of publicity and will continue to report to Ortenberg. Biber has been head of publicity since the company’s inception in 2011.

Schwartz was previously executive VP of marketing at Screen Gems where he oversaw films such as “Evil Dead,” “Resident Evil,” “Think Like A Man,” “Heaven Is For Real” and “The Vow.” His most recent position was exec VP of genre marketing and advertising at Warner Bros. Prior to these positions, he was a senior VP of of creative advertising at Columbia where he worked on more than 60 films including “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.”

“Loren has proven track record in all aspects of motion picture marketing,” Ortenberg said. “He has an impressive depth of expertise in creative advertising and he is highly respected by filmmakers along with his colleagues in the industry.”

Open Road was founded in 2011 by AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group. Besides “Spotlight,” its other notable releases include “The Nut Job,” “Nightcrawler,” “End of Watch,” “Chef” and Oliver Stone’s “Snowden.”