Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the animated comedy “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Media Group.

The movie will be released in 2018. It features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy, and is directed by Aaron Woodley.

Animation work for the film is currently being done out of Ambi’s Toronto-based AIC Studios. The movie is fully financed.

The story revolves around the sinister Doc Walrus (voiced by Cleese) hatching a secret plot to accelerate global warming and melt the arctic circle. A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes (voiced by Renner, Franco, Baldwin, Huston, Klum and Sy) must come together to foil his evil plans and save the arctic.

Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg said, “The family film audience is hungry for quality product and we are very happy to serve up something fresh and topical with ‘Arctic Justice.'”

Open Road distributed the 2014 animated comedy “The Nut Job,” which grossed $120 million worldwide. It’s set to release the sequel in August.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road by Ortenberg, Elliott Kleinberg and Lejo Pet and by Iervolino on behalf of AMBI Media Group.