Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good Starring in Romance ‘Love on Election Night’

Omari Hardwick (“Power”) and Meagan Good (Hulu’s upcoming “Foxy Brown”) have come on board the indie romance drama “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night.”

The producer is Datari Turner through his Datari Turner Productions with Qasim Basir (“Destined”) directing from his own script. Production has launched in Los Angeles.

Hardwick is playing a Los Angeles club promoter on the night of the 2016 presidential election. He meets a woman named Free (played by Good) who challenges him to revisit his broken dreams during a series of unfortunate events that happen as the Donald Trump surges ahead over Hilary Clinton in the race for electoral votes to win the White House.

The film also stars Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Dijon Talton, Wesley Jonathan, and Affion Crockett.

Hardwick and Good are executive producers along with Tim Weatherspoon, Louis Steyn, TJ Steyn, Phil Thornton, Jash’d Belcher, and Jamal Childs.Turner has a first look television deal with Entertainment One for unscripted TV and serves as the creator and executive producer of the WETV series “Growing Up Hip Hop” (currently in its third season). He produced, co-wrote and starred in “Supermodel,” which was recently acquired by Netflix and will premiere later this year.

Basir’s “Destined” premiered at the Los Angles Film Festival last year and won the Best Director and Best Actor awards at the American Black Film Festival.

Good co-produced the indie films “A Girl Like Grace,” “Video Girl,” and “Dysfunctional Friends” with Turner. She is repped by Gersh, Primary Wave, and Greg Gellman. Hardwick is repped by Gersh, The Lasher Group, and attorney Shelby J. Weiser. Turner is repped by CAA and Ryan Nord.