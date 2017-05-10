Olivia DeJonge’s Horror-Thriller ‘Better Watch Out’ Lands at Well Go USA

Well Go USA Entertainment has bought all North American rights for Chris Peckover’s Christmas-themed horror-thriller “Better Watch Out,” starring Olivia DeJonge.

“Better Watch Out,” formerly known as “Safe Neighborhood,” stars DeJonge as a babysitter who, one snowy night on a quiet suburban street, must defend her twelve-year-old charge (Levi Miller) from intruders but quickly learns that this is an extraordinary home invasion that demands an equally extraordinary response. Co-stars are Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton, Ed Oxenbould, Aleks Mikic and Dacre Montgomery (“Power Rangers”).

Oxenbould and DeJonge starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2015 horror-thriller “The Visit.” She also stars in TNT’s “Will.”

The film will receive a theatrical and digital release on Oct. 6, with a home video release to follow in time for the holiday season.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Doris and the team at Well Go USA,” said producers Brett Thornquest and Brion Hambel. “They recognize the film’s potential for long legs in the marketplace as we expect ‘Better Watch Out’ to become a twisted holiday staple for years to come…a crowd-pleasing, high-octane horror-thriller companion to ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Die Hard.'”

“A film as original as ‘Better Watch Out’ doesn’t come along every day,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment.

Peckover directed from a script he co-wrote with Zack Kahn from a story by Kahn. The film was produced by Thornquest and Sidonie Abbene of Storm Vision Entertainment and Hambel and Paul Jensen of Best Medicine Productions. XYZ Films handled domestic sales. The deal was negotiated by Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.