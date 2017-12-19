Watch Sandra Bullock Plot a Heist in Official ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

Warner Bros. unveiled the highly anticipated official trailer for “Ocean’s 8” on Tuesday morning.

Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney in the previous three “Ocean’s” films), in the female-led heist comedy. The movie centers on Debbie’s attempt to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s annual Met Gala. The star-studded cast is also comprised of Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

The trailer opens with Bullock in an orange prison jumpsuit at a parole hearing and promising to pursue “the simple life” if she’s released. We then see the star meet with her would-be counterparts in a planned $150 million jewel heist. “Why do you have to do this?” Blanchett’s character asks Bullock’s Ocean. “Because it’s what I’m good at,” Ocean responds.

Damian Lewis will play Debbie’s ex and the target of the gang’s robbery, while Richard Armitage and James Corden will also appear and the latter is seen at the end of the trailer. As previously announced, “Ocean’s 8” boasts a number of cameos including Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams.

The movie — directed by Gary Ross, written by Ross and Olivia Milch, and produced by Clooney and Steven Soderbergh — is both a sequel and spinoff of the Ocean’s trilogy.

Paulson dropped the first poster last Thursday on Twitter. The striking image features the film’s stars in stunning red coats with the tagline: “Every con has its pros.”

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters June 8. Watch the trailer above.