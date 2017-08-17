‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie in Early Development at Disney

With Disney’s untitled Han Solo “Star Wars” standalone film approaching the finish line, Disney is now looking to tell the story of another iconic character in a galaxy far, far away.

Sources tell Variety that Disney is in early development on a film centered on Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and is in talks with “Billy Elliot’s” Stephen Daldry to direct.

The character appeared in the first six “Star Wars” films, first played by Alec Guinness in Episodes 4-6 and then by Ewan McGregor in Episodes 1-3. Kenobi is best known as the Jedi master who first trained Anakin Skywalker, who would later turn to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Kenobi would then go on to train Skywalker’s son Luke before falling to Vader in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

There is not yet a script or a writer, sources say, and it’s currently unknown if this will be the next standalone story in the “Star Wars” universe.

Disney has been developing several standalone pics with the goal of keeping fans buying tickets while they wait for the next episodes in the main new trilogy. “Rogue One” was the first of the standalones, and Disney is currently shooting an untitled origin tale of beloved smuggler Han Solo. Some of the other standalones in development include a Jabba the Hutt story and a Boba Fett movie.

Daldry cut his teeth in the theater world and made his feature debut with the Oscar-nominated “Billy Elliot.” He followed that up with critically acclaimed films like “The Hours” and “The Reader.” He most recently directed episodes of Netflix’s period drama “The Crown.”

Daldry is repped by CAA.

    1. paully says:
      August 17, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      They should think of a twist with this movie instead of the usual hagiography ..
      Maybe Obi Wan is a Bigamist .. Disney would love that with his force laden kids all over the galaxy..

    2. Hausjam says:
      August 17, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      We absolutely need more obiwan McGregor.

    3. Joe Posner says:
      August 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      I hope this project eventually makes it to the big screen. Obi-Wan is certainly deserving of a stand alone movie. It will be interesting to find out what years in his life will be covered, and who will play the iconic role…

    4. what says:
      August 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      Jabba the Hutt? Ain’t nobody got time for that.

