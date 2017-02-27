After Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow’s eight-hour miniseries “O.J.: Made in America” won the best documentary feature Oscar, Edelman remembered the murder victims who were subjects of the film and addressed criminal injustice.

In his acceptance speech, Edelman acknowledged the loss of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and dedicated the award to victims of criminal injustice and racially motivated violence.

Kimmel joked afterwards about the incarcerated O.J. Simpson, “O.J., you get an extra slice of bologna on your sandwich tonight.”

The cast of “Hidden Figures,” which was based on a true story, presented the award, bringing 98-year old NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson onstage in a wheelchair.

“O.J.: Made in America,” directed by Edelman and produced by Waterlow, topped a strong field including immigrant story “Fire At Sea,” autism story “Life, Animated,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on James Baldwin’s writings, and Ava DuVernay’s race relations exploration “13th.”

“O.J.,” the longest-running film ever nominated for an Oscar, premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and qualified for the Oscars with a brief theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York before rolling out as a five-part miniseries on ABC and ESPN as part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series. “O.J.: Made in America” also won at the Spirit Awards, the DGA, the PGA and the International Documentary Assn., while “13th” won at BAFTA.

“O.J.: Made in America,” an analysis of race and celebrity in America through the story of accused murderer O.J. Simpson, tracks Simpson’s career as a football star; the history of race relations in Los Angeles; the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman; his subsequent acquittal; and how he was imprisoned for another crime more than a decade later.

Asif Kapadia’s Amy Winehouse documentary “Amy” won the category in 2016.