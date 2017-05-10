Norman Lear, John Wells, Bruce Cohen Join Produced By Conference as Speakers

The Producers Guild of America has added Norman Lear, John Wells and Bruce Cohen as speakers at its ninth annual Produced By Conference.

The event will be held on June 10 and 11 at the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles. Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Shawn Levy, and Ted Sarandos have been announced previously as speakers.

The panels will include “Conversation With: Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Bruce Cohen,” “Conversation With: Jordan Peele and Norman Lear,” and “Conversation With: Damien Chazelle and John Wells.”

Cohen won the Academy Award for Best Picture for “American Beauty.” Wells is an executive producer on “Shameless” and “The West Wing.” Lear was the creator of “All in the Family” and “One Day at a Time.”

Additional speakers include Doug Belgrad, Janet Brown, Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Bob Eicholtz, DeVon Franklin, Carolyn Giardina, Mitch Gross, Pete Hammond, Jeffrey Hirsch, Pearlena Igbokwe, Matt Kaplan, Jody Kelley, Rachel Klein, Phil Lelyveld, Michael Levy, Joe Lewis, Steve Lucas, David Madden, Mary Ann Marino, Will Mason, Chris Moore, Vanessa Morrison, Ginny Nugent, Brian O’Shea, Frank Patterson, Kathy Petty, Sarah Platt, Malia Probst, Rena Ronson, Sarah Schechter, Paula Schoen, Mark Schwartzbard, Ty Warren and Steven Wolfe.

Mentors include Matt Baer, Bob Boden, Ian Bryce, Lydia Dean Pilcher, Tracey Edmonds, Misha Green, Chris Moore, Joe Pokaski, Hal Sadoff and PGA co-presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary.