Norman Lear, John Wells, Bruce Cohen Join Produced By Conference as Speakers

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Norman Lear
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Producers Guild of America has added Norman Lear, John Wells and Bruce Cohen as speakers at its ninth annual Produced By Conference.

The event will be held on June 10 and 11 at the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles. Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Shawn Levy, and Ted Sarandos have been announced previously as speakers.

The panels will include “Conversation With: Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Bruce Cohen,” “Conversation With: Jordan Peele and Norman Lear,” and “Conversation With: Damien Chazelle and John Wells.”

Cohen won the Academy Award for Best Picture for “American Beauty.” Wells is an executive producer on “Shameless” and “The West Wing.” Lear was the creator of “All in the Family” and “One Day at a Time.”

Additional speakers include Doug Belgrad, Janet Brown, Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Bob Eicholtz, DeVon Franklin, Carolyn Giardina, Mitch Gross, Pete Hammond, Jeffrey Hirsch, Pearlena Igbokwe, Matt Kaplan, Jody Kelley, Rachel Klein, Phil Lelyveld, Michael Levy, Joe Lewis, Steve Lucas, David Madden, Mary Ann Marino, Will Mason, Chris Moore, Vanessa Morrison,  Ginny Nugent, Brian O’Shea, Frank Patterson, Kathy Petty, Sarah Platt, Malia Probst, Rena Ronson, Sarah Schechter, Paula Schoen, Mark Schwartzbard, Ty Warren and Steven Wolfe.

Mentors include Matt Baer, Bob Boden, Ian Bryce,  Lydia Dean Pilcher, Tracey Edmonds, Misha Green, Chris Moore, Joe Pokaski, Hal Sadoff and PGA co-presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad