Noel Wells and Ben Schwartz are starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Happy Anniversary” with shooting starting Jan. 31 in Lon Angeles.

“Lego Batman” writer Jared Stern is directing “Happy Anniversary” from his own script, which focuses on a relationship at a crossroads, set on a couple’s three-year anniversary as they need to decide whether to stay together or call it quits. The story is told over the course of a single day, while flashing back to show how they arrived at this point.

Producers are Marc Provissiero and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Helena Heyman and Industry Entertainment, and M. Elizabeth Hughes.

Annie Potts and Joe Pantoliano have been cast as the parents of Wells’ character.

“Happy Anniversary” is an independent Netflix original film with the streaming service retaining worldwide rights. The project is a continuation of Netflix’s global film strategy of working directly with independent filmmakers and producers.

Schwartz gained notice for his role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” and on Showtime’s comedy “House of Lies” as a management consultant. Feature film credits include “The Other Guys,” “The Walk” and “This Is Where I Leave You.”

Wells starred in “Master of None” and was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for the 2013–2014 season.