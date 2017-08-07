‘Preacher’ Actor Noah Taylor Joins Dwayne Johnson in Legendary’s ‘Skyscraper’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Noah Taylor has joined the cast of Legendary’s action pic “Skyscraper” starring Dwayne Johnson, sources tell Variety.

Neve Campbell is also on board to co-star with Johnson.

Johnson stars as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.

The film will be helmed by “Central Intelligence” director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Producers are Beau Flynn via his FlynnPictureCo, Johnson via his Seven Bucks Productions, and Thurber. Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are executive producing, and Wendy Jacobson is co-producing.

Along with playing Adolf Hitler in the AMC drama series “Preacher,” Taylor’s other past credits include “Game of Thrones” and “Peaky Blinders.” On the film side, he was most recently seen in “Free Fire” as well as the Tom Cruise movie “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Almost Famous.” He is represented by Andrew Freedman Artist Management, Lou Coulson & Associates in the U.K., and Linsten Morris Management in Australia.