Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shot Caller,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”).

The crime drama also stars Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher”), Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), Omari Hardwick, and Benjamin Bratt.

Written by Waugh, the movie follows a newly released prison gangster who is forced by the leaders of his gang to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang on the streets of Southern California.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said: “‘Shot Caller’ is raw, gritty, expertly crafted and perfectly cast. We could not be more proud to partner with Bold Films and Participant Media to bring this important film to audiences across North America.”

Waugh produced under his Cadre Filmworks banner alongside Jonathan King for Participant Media, and Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters. Bold Films’ Jeffrey Stott and Lisa Zambri, Rhodes Entertainment’s Matthew Rhodes, and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll executive produced.

Saban Films recently acquired North American distribution rights to John Stockwell’s “Armed Response,” starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, and Gene Simmons, and to Alexandros Avranas’ “True Crimes,” starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Ness Saban, Bromiley, and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for “Shot Caller” on behalf of Saban Films. WME handled North American rights.