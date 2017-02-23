Warner Bros. is developing a live-action “Nightwing” movie, based on the DC character, with “The Lego Batman Movie” director Chris McKay in negotiations to helm.

The Nightwing character first appeared in a 1963 DC comic book as an alias used by Superman in stories set in Kandor, a Kryptonian city that was preserved in a bottle. Nightwing was later re-imagined as a vigilante character, taken on by Dick Grayson when he left behind his Robin identity. Michael Cera voiced the Dick Grayson/Robin role in “Lego Batman.”

Bill Dubuque, who wrote “The Accountant,” is writing the “Nightwing” script. The project is part of Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s “Man of Steel,” followed by last year’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad.” Upcoming films that have been dated include “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and opening June 2; “Justice League,” opening Nov. 17; and “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa and opening Oct. 5.

The studio is also developing a “Suicide Squad” sequel and “Gotham City Sirens” as a spinoff to “Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn character; “The Batman,” starring Ben Affleck with Matt Reeves directing; a “Shazam” film with a Black Adam spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson; and projects based on the Flash and Cyborg characters.

McKay made his feature film directorial debut with “Lego Batman,” which has grossed $110 domestically in its first 12 days and another $72 million internationally. He was animation co-director on “The Lego Movie.”

Dubuque’s credits include “The Judge” and “A Family Man.”

McKay is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn. Dubuque is repped by CAA, Zero Gravity Management and Bloom Hergott.