Nicole Kidman on Her Diverse Cannes Roles: ‘I’m Totally Up for Taking Risks’

Nicole Kidman said the fact she has four projects at the Cannes Film Festival is coincidence rather than design, and that she is on a mission to support new, risky film and TV.

“To have four projects here, that’s a confluence of events, not something I was aware would happen,” she said. “At this stage in my life I want to stay very bold and open, and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in.”

The Australian star was honoring her Cannes commitments Monday, for “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.” She is also in town for “How To Talk To Girls At Parties,” “Beguiled,” and Jane Campion’s TV series “Top Of The Lake: China Girl.”

“I want to support people who are trying different things, or have a very unique filmmaking style, or who are first-time filmmakers who can’t get things made,” Kidman said. “I’ve worked a lot, I don’t have to work. I work because it is still my passion.”

Early filmgoers were buzzing about the shocking themes and cinematic impact of the Yorgos Lanthimos movie, which is in competition. Kidman’s co-star Colin Farrell was not in town for the early screening of the Element Pictures, A24 and Film4 comic horror title from the “Lobster” director.

Pressed on unexplained elements in his movie, which follows events after a surgeon (Farrell) lets a mysterious teenager (Barry Keoghan) into his family’s life, Lanthimos said he did not have the answers. “I guess that’s the whole point of the film, you don’t ever really know; I don’t know either, that’s how we constructed the film, so these are questions you take with you.”

Speaking about working with the Greek filmmaker Kidman said: “When I choose a director to work with that’s a risk, and I’m totally up for taking risks,” she said. Her hectic schedule continues beyond Cannes, with promotion for the second season of TV series “Top Of The Lake” and making the Emmy rounds for HBO series “Big Little Lies.” “As an actor you’re only as good as the opportunities you get,” she said. “That’s why I went and did something like ‘Big Little Lies,’ because I could produce that, and find that, and make that happen.”

She also spoke about juggling so much work with family life. “A lot of it when you’re an actress is trying to balance motherhood with the work you want to do”, she said. “I’m fortunate in the sense that I’m married to a musician [Keith Urban], so our schedules are able to be juggled. I keep it simple in that regard.”

She added that her kids will definitely not be allowed to watch “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.”